The survey polled more than 450 telecoms professionals across the globe, which threw out a smorgasbord of stats on their attitudes to AI and how it is being implemented in their businesses.

We’re told that an increasing focus on deploying AI into radio access networks (RANs) was amongst the findings of the report, with more than a third of respondents indicating they’re investing or planning to invest in AI-RAN.

84% of respondents said that AI is helping increase their company’s annual revenue, while 21% said that AI had contributed to a more than 10% revenue increase in specific business areas, and 77% said that AI helped reduce annual operating costs. Meanwhile 80% of respondents said that AI is crucial for their company’s future success. You can read the full report here.

We spoke to Chris Penrose, Nvidia’s Global Head of Business Development for Telco to get some background on the conclusions of the report and why the firm thinks telcos could be a bigger part of the picture when it comes to the AI revolution.

“Telcos, as you know, aren't always the first to adopt a lot of technologies, but in the case of generative AI actually they've been one of the fastest movers, and I think that’s because they see it can touch every part of their business, and it has such big implications to help them either to create more operational efficiencies, help them drive better experience, and ultimately drive better financial performance.

“So that's pretty exciting and came across loud and clear in the results. I think we are also seeing people begin to talk about how the true ROI is happening from implementing these technologies... the fact that 84% of telcos were saying that they are seeing a positive impact on their on their revenue streams due to AI, as well as 77% saying that they were actually seeing it impact their costs, in their operational efficiencies and savings, that was good. And then I think the final piece that was newer this year was the importance and the acceleration of using AI around the network itself.”

When pressed on exactly how AI is helping telcos find more revenue streams, something many have notice has yet to emerge as a result of rolling out 5G, he added:

“On the revenue side it's been pretty fascinating. We've actually announced there have been 14 telcos around the world that have gone public about their intention to offer AI infrastructure in their markets, to address sovereign AI and to really support the AI agenda for their nations. That's pretty interesting because telcos are obviously trusted partners to the government – some of them are owned partially or even fully by the government. But many nations around the globe are beginning to say, what do we need to do make sure we're participating in this generative AI revolution, and how do we have the right infrastructure in our nation to do it?

“Telcos often also will have data centre space capacity and access to power, which is really important to be able to stand these things up, and they also have relationships with every business in their country as well. So what we're seeing is telcos beginning to lean in to invest in putting out this infrastructure, to then move down the path of beginning to offer something as simple as GPU as a service, and often be able to sell compute capacity, but then beginning to look at how can they offer AI platforms as a service to their customers.”

In terms of why telcos in particular might be particularly well placed to capitalise on the hype around AI, Penrose pointed to the issue of data sovereignty – or making sure the data used in AI systems is stored within national borders.

“Right now telcos are looking to find ways to drive new revenue streams… they have not seen higher ARPUs rolling out 5G, and so they've got to look at new and better ways to create that opportunity area. And generative AI is truly revolutionizing every single business, every single process, every single procedure. So the reasons why I think telcos make a lot of sense… the sovereign angle here is really important.

“Not only do countries want to make sure they're doing the right thing for their society, but there's also a need for the government and how they want to apply all these technologies. And if you look around the corpus of potential, true sovereign players in a country, telcos are the champions of infrastructure and industry in their countries, and are a trusted partner in that space. So there's definitely a big piece around the sovereignty side.”

So how big a proportion could AI related services be for telcos in the future? Could this become something more than an add on? Penrose concluded:

“Absolutely. Because AI is such a huge market and is growing at such a CAGR, you can look at where we expect that that growth to go on AI and generative AI services over the next five to 10 years, versus what do we expect the telco connectivity portion to be? And I think you can draw those same conclusions, is that there's so much upside, opportunity and growth and profitability of these services, that it can become a very significant, if not even a bigger portion of their business, than maybe even the connectivity is.

“That's where we're very excited to lean in, we really want to enable telcos to have that opportunity. And that's why we've spent the last seven years building out the RAN network capabilities to be able to run it on the same compute infrastructure as you can do AI and generative AI services. So we are seeing many people lean into this, Softbank obviously has made lots of announcements around this and what they see is the opportunity and how much money they're able to make on a particular investment.

“T-Mobile also made a big announcement this past year about working with both Ericsson and Nokia to port their software stacks onto Nvidia's accelerated compute and GPU compute so that they can offer AI and RAN at the same time. And I think you're going to see more announcements coming down that path as we go forward. And so I think there's a significant upside opportunity for those that are going to lean in to grab it, and it can be a very meaningful portion of their business as they go forward.”