Vodafone drags police into UK merger plan

The mobile operator is trying every trick in the book to garner support for the proposed tie-up and its latest salvo is a new report looking at how standalone 5G would help the police force. Specifically, its headline finding is that the rollout of 5G SA will improve efficiency in the police service, saving 11 million hours of police time per year.

But it needs to complete its planned merger with Three in order to invest in 5G, it reminds us...as if anyone with even half an eye on this industry could have forgotten.

First the data, though. Vodafone commissioned some new modelling from WPI Strategy that enabled it to draw the above conclusion about police time. It showed that the improved efficiency 5G SA would bring to the police force would save around seven working days per officer, per year, which is the equivalent of freeing up 5,400 full-time police officers. Those officers would therefore have time for on-the-ground operations and community engagement, Vodafone insisted, although it's hard to imagine that any freeing up of resources would not viewed as an opportunity to save a bit of cash.

Nonetheless, it's a significant potential time-saving and one that warrants a closer look.

Vodafone gives the example of 5G-enhanced live streaming between police stations and court rooms. Given a secure and reliable network connection, officers could avoid the commute to and from court, it points out. Vodafone already offers a Live Link service, which is used by some police officers for remote access while out on the beat. This could be rolled out more effectively if it were powered by a nationwide 5G network, the telco said.

But in order to achieve that nationwide 5G network, Vodafone needs... no, not yet. First, more from the police and the potential benefits of 5G connectivity.

Statements taken by phone or laptop could be instantly uploaded, securely shared, and stored for evidence, Vodafone says. Overall, this would mean quicker and more compassionate case-handling, which would be a positive for victims of crime, as well cutting police admin time.

"With a force of over 12,000 officers and staff, it is important that we are agile and able to flex our approach to serve the public where and when they need us," said ACC Matt Welsted, West Midlands Police, which has been a Vodafone customer for the past decade or more. "A 5G Standalone network will only further enhance our digital transformation and keep our officers and staff better connected in the community," he said.

"A nationwide 5G Standalone network, paired with greater use of technology in the police service, could help deliver this mission – substantially reducing time pressures and driving efficiencies to get our officers back in the heart of their community," added Andrea Donà, Chief Network Officer at Vodafone UK, referring to the government's 'Take Back Our Streets' campaign designed to increase frontline policing.

"The proposed merger between Vodafone UK and Three UK will deliver an £11bn self-funded infrastructure investment, aimed at delivering 5G Standalone to 95% of the UK population by 2030, and 99% by 2034," Donà said.

There it is!

We knew it was coming; that same message has accompanied most Vodafone communications since it announced its £15 billion merger with three almost 18 months ago. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is due to tie up its investigation into the proposed deal next month and frankly a decision – either way – can't come soon enough.