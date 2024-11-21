Vodafone drags police into UK merger plan

Vodafone is now so desperate to get its merger with Three UK over the line that it has brought in the police.

Mary Lennighan

November 21, 2024

3 Min Read

The mobile operator is trying every trick in the book to garner support for the proposed tie-up and its latest salvo is a new report looking at how standalone 5G would help the police force. Specifically, its headline finding is that the rollout of 5G SA will improve efficiency in the police service, saving 11 million hours of police time per year.

But it needs to complete its planned merger with Three in order to invest in 5G, it reminds us...as if anyone with even half an eye on this industry could have forgotten.

First the data, though. Vodafone commissioned some new modelling from WPI Strategy that enabled it to draw the above conclusion about police time. It showed that the improved efficiency 5G SA would bring to the police force would save around seven working days per officer, per year, which is the equivalent of freeing up 5,400 full-time police officers. Those officers would therefore have time for on-the-ground operations and community engagement, Vodafone insisted, although it's hard to imagine that any freeing up of resources would not viewed as an opportunity to save a bit of cash.

Nonetheless, it's a significant potential time-saving and one that warrants a closer look.

Vodafone gives the example of 5G-enhanced live streaming between police stations and court rooms. Given a secure and reliable network connection, officers could avoid the commute to and from court, it points out. Vodafone already offers a Live Link service, which is used by some police officers for remote access while out on the beat. This could be rolled out more effectively if it were powered by a nationwide 5G network, the telco said.

But in order to achieve that nationwide 5G network, Vodafone needs... no, not yet. First, more from the police and the potential benefits of 5G connectivity.

Statements taken by phone or laptop could be instantly uploaded, securely shared, and stored for evidence, Vodafone says. Overall, this would mean quicker and more compassionate case-handling, which would be a positive for victims of crime, as well cutting police admin time.

"With a force of over 12,000 officers and staff, it is important that we are agile and able to flex our approach to serve the public where and when they need us," said ACC Matt Welsted, West Midlands Police, which has been a Vodafone customer for the past decade or more. "A 5G Standalone network will only further enhance our digital transformation and keep our officers and staff better connected in the community," he said.

"A nationwide 5G Standalone network, paired with greater use of technology in the police service, could help deliver this mission – substantially reducing time pressures and driving efficiencies to get our officers back in the heart of their community," added Andrea Donà, Chief Network Officer at Vodafone UK, referring to the government's 'Take Back Our Streets' campaign designed to increase frontline policing.

"The proposed merger between Vodafone UK and Three UK will deliver an £11bn self-funded infrastructure investment, aimed at delivering 5G Standalone to 95% of the UK population by 2030, and 99% by 2034," Donà said.

There it is!

We knew it was coming; that same message has accompanied most Vodafone communications since it announced its £15 billion merger with three almost 18 months ago. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is due to tie up its investigation into the proposed deal next month and frankly a decision – either way – can't come soon enough.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Streaming/SVOD
Comcast to spin off cable business to focus on streaming
Comcast to spin off cable business to focus on streaming

Nov 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Report talks up eco-credentials of neutral host networks
Report talks up eco-credentials of neutral host networks

Nov 21, 2024

Regulation
US looks to force Google to sell Chrome
US looks to force Google to sell Chrome

Nov 21, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Global Telecoms Awards 2024 winners announced
Global Telecoms Awards 2024 winners announced

Nov 21, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023