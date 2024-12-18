Vodafone and Google give upload speeds on Pixel phones a shot in the arm

Vodafone says it has doubled the number of antennas communicating with Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Fold phones, and activated a technique known as Uplink Carrier Aggregation (ULCA) as an alternative feature to Uplink MIMO.

The operator also enhanced the ULCA combinations available on the 5G Ultra network, allowing the simultaneous aggregation of four bands. Both capabilities will be made available on other devices in the future, we’re informed.

Vodafone says the demonstration is in recognition of the growing importance of user-generated content, a trend which it says is set to continue “with smartphone applications becoming more immersive and interactive, as well as the introduction of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

“By looking at the data, we can clearly see customer behaviour changing as more of our lives become digital,” said Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer, Vodafone UK. “In previous years, the digital highway was a one-way street, with consumers downloading significantly more data than uploading, but it is starting to balance out now. We must recognise this customer trend and adapt our network as a result.”

Michiel van Eldik, VP, Devices & Services Partnerships, Google EMEA, added: “We want our customers to have the freedom to share their experiences seamlessly and in the highest quality possible. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Vodafone on network advancements that make this a reality. Whether it’s live-streaming a concert or sharing a 4K video with loved ones, we’re committed to providing the best possible mobile experience.”

