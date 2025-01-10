VMO2 sees morning data spikes as UK folks use phones in bed

It probably didn't require mobile operator research to tell us that. But it's interesting nonetheless.

Specifically, Virgin Media O2' sees traffic spikes just after 6am, 7am and 8am, which the telco surmises is when many people's alarms – nowadays likely a smartphone app rather than an actual clock – go off.

Essentially, it is telling us that most people do not immediately jump out of bed and into the bathroom, or wherever, but rather lay in bed and start scrolling.

Makes perfect sense, particularly at this time of year.

But the content these morning mobile users are consuming is perhaps a little surprising. Just 21% of those surveyed by the telco – it conducted consumer research as well as analysing network traffic – said they check the weather forecast when they wake up in the morning, which is a little unexpected, given the propensity of the British public to monitor and discuss the elements.

For most people, it's all about news and social media.

In all, 81% of those questioned in VMO2's survey admitted that the first thing they do on waking up in the mornings is reach for their phones, most days, at least. A massive 75% said their first port of call is social media, while just over half catch up on the latest news. 6% monitor stock market happenings from their beds, which presumably informs some whether or not they even need to bother getting up at all.

Meanwhile, 18% check for potential delays to their commute. VMO2 did not comment on that figure, but it is likely much lower than it would have been had the operator conducted the study in pre-Covid days.

"Our data shows the importance of connectivity to people's lives and the role it can play in kicking off the day," said Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2. "Millions of people in the UK are privileged enough to have world news at their fingertips before their feet even touch the floor, and we're proud to be unlocking so many possibilities through our fixed and mobile networks," she said.

But while the operator paints a positive picture of the benefits of data-gathering from under the duvet, it also acknowledges that it is becoming too much for some.

More than a third – 35% – of those questioned said they would like to reduce screentime going into 2025, with many believing this would improve their mental help and/or sleep quality.

That might not be directly connected to morning smartphone habits – bedtime doomscrolling has long been a cause for concern for many – but going straight from alarm clock to phone doubtless plays into the dynamic.

However, VMO2 points out, possibly with some relief, that while consumers say they want to reduce screentime, it's actually harder than it looks.

"Half of Brits (49%) have admitted to previous unsuccessful attempts to reduce screentime, which explains the record levels of data consumption and an overall uptick of 8.1% in broadband usage on the Virgin Media O2 network last year," the telco said.

And indications are that 2025 will not be markedly different, with 27% saying they are not confident of meeting their new year's screentime resolution. Apparently 65% are worried about missing out or becoming socially disconnected if they reduce screentime, with social media and messaging apps being cited as the most difficult habits to quit.

FOMO is real, even in the digital world. And that's good news for network operators.