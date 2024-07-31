VMO2 says rubbish internet is pushing people away from rural areas

Research from Virgin Media O2 claims unreliable internet in rural areas has prevented many from taking advantage of remote working, and some are likely to consider moving away to a town or city in the next year.

Andrew Wooden

July 31, 2024

2 Min Read

The report, based on a survey of 4,000 people carried out by Strand Partners, begins by stating that the UK is ‘sleepwalking into a countryside crisis.’ While that might sound like an unfortunate incident on a camping trip, what this means is apparently 4.6 million rural residents considering moving to a town or city in the next year – especially younger people with 66% of 18–24-year-olds in rural areas likely to consider leaving.

57% meanwhile worried the departure of young people will make rural areas less desirable and lead to businesses pulling planned investments from the countryside.  

The implication in the release is that this is to do with poor internet connectivity, with 48% of those living in rural areas experiencing connectivity problems at least a few times a week, and 51% saying their ability to work from home is negatively impacted by poor connectivity.

30% meanwhile apparently don’t have adequate connectivity to work remotely at all, and access to high-speed and reliable connectivity was cited as a key driver by 16% residents that plan to move to an urban area. 

VMO2 says since planning applications for new masts takes over six months to be approved on average, it is calling on the new Labour government to implement new legislature.

"Our research shows that poor connectivity is pushing Britain’s countryside into crisis,” said Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2. “From deserted high streets to fewer job opportunities and issues accessing essential services, rural residents are telling us loud and clear that poor connectivity is hampering their daily lives. The industry has a £1 billion plan to improve rural connectivity, but the Shared Rural Network relies on collaboration between industry partners, the UK Government, planning authorities and landowners.  

 “Alongside existing investment, we need better rules in place to make it easier and faster for the industry to deliver what we promised to disconnected rural communities. The government must implement its Planning and Infrastructure Bill as a matter of urgency. It’s the only way to empower a new generation of rural innovators and revitalise high streets and communities across the countryside." 

As with any comms related to rural connectivity, the research is tethered to some messaging about the Shared Rural Network project, and it also gives VMO2 an opportunity to crow that it has ‘built and upgraded more sites than any other operator through this project so far.’

If the premise of the release is to be believed – that people are planning to leave the countryside in droves in search of juicer urban mobile and fibre – it would appear there is still some way to go on that front.  

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
5G & 6G
VMO2 says rubbish internet is pushing people away from rural areasVMO2 says rubbish internet is pushing people away from rural areas
Jul 31, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Enterprise Telecoms
Fastweb says energy business exceeding expectationsFastweb says energy business exceeding expectations
Jul 31, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Vodafone talks up 5G's cost-saving benefits for public buildingsVodafone talks up 5G's cost-saving benefits for public buildings
Jul 31, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
Telefonica clocks 29% earnings hike and plots new Spanish fibre JVTelefonica clocks 29% earnings hike and plots new Spanish fibre JV
Jul 31, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE