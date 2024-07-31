VMO2 says rubbish internet is pushing people away from rural areas

The report, based on a survey of 4,000 people carried out by Strand Partners, begins by stating that the UK is ‘sleepwalking into a countryside crisis.’ While that might sound like an unfortunate incident on a camping trip, what this means is apparently 4.6 million rural residents considering moving to a town or city in the next year – especially younger people with 66% of 18–24-year-olds in rural areas likely to consider leaving.

57% meanwhile worried the departure of young people will make rural areas less desirable and lead to businesses pulling planned investments from the countryside.

The implication in the release is that this is to do with poor internet connectivity, with 48% of those living in rural areas experiencing connectivity problems at least a few times a week, and 51% saying their ability to work from home is negatively impacted by poor connectivity.

30% meanwhile apparently don’t have adequate connectivity to work remotely at all, and access to high-speed and reliable connectivity was cited as a key driver by 16% residents that plan to move to an urban area.

VMO2 says since planning applications for new masts takes over six months to be approved on average, it is calling on the new Labour government to implement new legislature.

"Our research shows that poor connectivity is pushing Britain’s countryside into crisis,” said Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2. “From deserted high streets to fewer job opportunities and issues accessing essential services, rural residents are telling us loud and clear that poor connectivity is hampering their daily lives. The industry has a £1 billion plan to improve rural connectivity, but the Shared Rural Network relies on collaboration between industry partners, the UK Government, planning authorities and landowners.

“Alongside existing investment, we need better rules in place to make it easier and faster for the industry to deliver what we promised to disconnected rural communities. The government must implement its Planning and Infrastructure Bill as a matter of urgency. It’s the only way to empower a new generation of rural innovators and revitalise high streets and communities across the countryside."

As with any comms related to rural connectivity, the research is tethered to some messaging about the Shared Rural Network project, and it also gives VMO2 an opportunity to crow that it has ‘built and upgraded more sites than any other operator through this project so far.’

If the premise of the release is to be believed – that people are planning to leave the countryside in droves in search of juicer urban mobile and fibre – it would appear there is still some way to go on that front.