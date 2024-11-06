VMO2 plugs in ‘UK’s first’ 5G standalone small cells

The small cells have been installed on existing street furniture to pump up mobile capacity in busy areas surrounding Birmingham’s Broad Street and Fleet Street. VMO2 says this is the first small cell deployment in the UK to utilise 5G standalone technology.

They were deployed in partnership with Ontix and Alpha Wireless, using MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output), and are apparently clocking speeds of up to 300Mbps.

Performance data captured shortly after the cells were installed ‘shows 5G standalone is delivering a better mobile internet experience, ensuring a smoother service for customers, whether they're browsing, streaming, or working on the go,’ we’re told.

The operator says it already boasts the largest deployment of small cells in the UK, while its 5G standalone network is now live in more than 300 towns and cities across the UK.

“Small cells are playing a vital part in our mission to bring reliable mobile coverage to all customers and improve services in the busiest areas,” said Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2. “Having already turned on our cutting-edge 5G standalone network in more than 300 towns and cities, available to customers at no extra cost, we're working hard to ensure all our customers consistently receive an exceptional network experience wherever they are and even at the busiest times."

Chris Hudson, Connectivity Director, West Midlands 5G added: “I am delighted to see further investment by Virgin Media O2 in Birmingham with the introduction of new 5G standalone small cells in the city centre. Fast and reliable connectivity in our region is critical for both residents and businesses. Broad Street and Fleet Street are two of the busiest areas in our brilliant city, and these discreet masts will ensure visitors and residents across the West Midlands enjoy a high-quality connectivity experience.”

BT/EE hosted an event in September for the launch of its standalone 5G network, which it is leaning on to sell new tariffs which tap into the technology.