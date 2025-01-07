Verizon trial claims 5.5 Gbps download speeds

Verizon, along with Samsung and MediaTek, demonstrated 5G speeds of 5.5 Gbps in a lab environment.

Andrew Wooden

January 7, 2025

3 Min Read

The proof of concept used carrier aggregation, which combines multiple channels of both FDD and TDD spectrum bands which is supposed to provide greater efficiency for data transmissions over wireless networks. Six separate channels of sub 6 GHz spectrum were combined to achieve 5.5 Gbps speed in the downlink.

As is the time-honoured method for making network performance stats a bit more corporeal, Verizon says 5.5 Gbps download speed is the equivalent of downloading 266 Taylor Swift albums a minute or streaming 3,056 Hulu episodes per hour.

It was conducted in a lab and aggregated 350 MHz of PCS, 850 MHz, AWS, CBRS and C-band spectrum, using Samsung’s virtualized RAN (vRAN) solution and MediaTek’s connectivity platform featuring 6CC technology. The trial ran 5G data through Samsung’s 5G Standalone core, which Verizon says demonstrated how the next generation of devices using this tech “will enable new use cases and drive innovation in mobility.”

Verizon says using virtualization in the RAN allows it to manage its network and accommodate its customers’ needs by offering greater flexibility in resource allocation and enabling higher throughput speeds.

“Customers expect the gold standard from Verizon and we work every day to do even better for them,” said Adam Koeppe, Senior Vice President of Technology Planning at Verizon. “Our goal is to provide cutting-edge solutions our customers need to thrive in today’s changing world. We will continue to push the boundaries of our technology and drive innovation in our industry so our customers know they are always a step ahead of what’s next simply by being a Verizon customer.”

Alok Shah, Vice President of Strategy, Business Development and Marketing, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America added: “We are thrilled to be part of this industry-leading achievement alongside Verizon and MediaTek, bringing increased performance and greater possibilities to consumer devices. As the vRAN market leader, Samsung has long been harnessing the power of virtualization and 5G to elevate networks around the globe. 5G Standalone adds exciting potential to the mix, including enhanced scalability and flexibility, helping operators like Verizon make their network vision a reality.”

Seemingly by way of justifying why all this is needed, Verizon says “the need for continued acceleration of enhancements on mobile networks has never been more evident”, and that mobile data traffic is expected to grow more than fourfold by 2030 reaching over 5,400 exabytes, citing GSMA Intelligence.

Last month, the operator launched Enhanced Video Calling for customers, which provides a better experience for video calling on Facetime, WhatsApp and Zoom using network slicing. Though at the time of launch it was only for iPhone 14 or newer handsets, you had to have an Unlimited Ultimate or Business Unlimited Pro 5G plan, and it was only available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas – it is being offered at no extra cost.

This may be in no small part due to the uphill challenge of trying to market something like network slicing to the general public, but it does highlight the perennial question many operators are facing around the world –  if network traffic is to accelerate as asserted in the above stats from the GSMA, how do operators make a return on the investments required to enable it?

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Satellite
HMD targets adventurous types with OffGrid
HMD targets adventurous types with OffGrid

Jan 7, 2025

Fibre
UK broadband traffic jumped 10% last year
UK broadband traffic jumped 10% last year

Jan 7, 2025

Wireless Networking
Nokia’s cellular network is now ready for the Moon
Nokia’s cellular network is now ready for the Moon

Jan 7, 2025

Regulation
FCC eyes quick spectrum auction to pay for rip-and-replace
FCC eyes quick spectrum auction to pay for rip-and-replace

Jan 7, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023