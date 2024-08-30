US lays down rules for drone operations in 5GHz spectrum

The new rules allow drone operators to obtain ‘direct frequency assignments’ in a portion of the 5030-5091 MHz band for non-networked operations. These rules rely on ‘dynamic frequency management systems to manage and coordinate access to the spectrum and enable its safe and efficient use.’

The use of drones, or UAS (uncrewed aircraft systems) as the release terms them, in the US is growing quickly, says the FCC, and during this decade operations are expected to triple in terms of the number of devices, while the market will be worth tens of billions of dollars. They are being used to aid in search and rescue missions, help farmers, inspect infrastructure, deliver medicine, and even gather news, we’re told.

“We are already starting to live in the future we’ve long imagined: uncrewed aircraft systems are fighting wildfires, supporting news gathering, delivering packages, and supporting national security,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “The FCC is working hard to meet the spectrum needs of remote-piloted aircraft activity. We will continue to work with our public and private partners to support the best outcomes for public safety, wireless services, consumers, and our economy.”

The new management systems provide operators with temporary frequency assignments to support control link communications ‘with a level of reliability suitable for operations in controlled airspace’, says the FCC.

To enable operations in the band during the period before the dynamic frequency management systems are in operation, the rules establish an ‘interim access mechanism’ in which operators first submit a request to the Federal Aviation Administration for deconfliction and approval, and then complete an online registration form with the FCC.

The interim mechanism will be made available to operators after the rules become effective and the FCC starts accepting registrations, we’re told.

Rosenworcel added: “We are taking this action because we started work on this effort to support drone-based wireless activity several years ago. In 2021, the agency expanded its network of “innovation zones” for wireless experimentation with a zone in Raleigh, North Carolina dedicated specifically to studying new communications use cases and drones. The insights gained from this effort have shaped and strengthened our new rules. This includes the innovative approach we take here with the establishment of dynamic frequency management systems that will help this spectrum be used safely and efficiently by a wide array of operators.

“While work is underway to stand-up this approach, our rules ensure that operators can immediately take advantage of a simple, interim process to access the band and deconflict their flights with the Federal Aviation Administration. This is a meaningful step forward to help support the innovative potential of drone technologies and help build a digital future that works for everyone. What comes next is exciting – so let’s get to it.”

The Civil Aviation Authority in the UK is looking to ‘get to it’ as well. Earlier this month it selected six projects to participate in trials designed to make drones an ‘everyday reality’ for things like deliveries, remote inspections, and policing.