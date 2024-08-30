US lays down rules for drone operations in 5GHz spectrum

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted some new rules to enable initial drone operations in the 5GHz spectrum band.

Andrew Wooden

August 30, 2024

3 Min Read

The new rules allow drone operators to obtain ‘direct frequency assignments’ in a portion of the 5030-5091 MHz band for non-networked operations.  These rules rely on ‘dynamic frequency management systems to manage and coordinate access to the spectrum and enable its safe and efficient use.’ 

The use of drones, or UAS (uncrewed aircraft systems) as the release terms them, in the US is growing quickly, says the FCC, and during this decade operations are expected to triple in terms of the number of devices, while the market will be worth tens of billions of dollars. They are being used to aid in search and rescue missions, help farmers, inspect infrastructure, deliver medicine, and even gather news, we’re told.

“We are already starting to live in the future we’ve long imagined: uncrewed aircraft systems are fighting wildfires, supporting news gathering, delivering packages, and supporting national security,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.  “The FCC is working hard to meet the spectrum needs of remote-piloted aircraft activity.  We will continue to work with our public and private partners to support the best outcomes for public safety, wireless services, consumers, and our economy.”

The new management systems provide operators with temporary frequency assignments to support control link communications ‘with a level of reliability suitable for operations in controlled airspace’, says the FCC.

To enable operations in the band during the period before the dynamic frequency management systems are in operation, the rules establish an ‘interim access mechanism’ in which operators first submit a request to the Federal Aviation Administration for deconfliction and approval, and then complete an online registration form with the FCC. 

The interim mechanism will be made available to operators after the rules become effective and the FCC starts accepting registrations, we’re told.  

Rosenworcel added: “We are taking this action because we started work on this effort to support drone-based wireless activity several years ago. In 2021, the agency expanded its network of “innovation zones” for wireless experimentation with a zone in Raleigh, North Carolina dedicated specifically to studying new communications use cases and drones. The insights gained from this effort have shaped and strengthened our new rules. This includes the innovative approach we take here with the establishment of dynamic frequency management systems that will help this spectrum be used safely and efficiently by a wide array of operators.

“While work is underway to stand-up this approach, our rules ensure that operators can immediately take advantage of a simple, interim process to access the band and deconflict their flights with the Federal Aviation Administration. This is a meaningful step forward to help support the innovative potential of drone technologies and help build a digital future that works for everyone. What comes next is exciting – so let’s get to it.”

The Civil Aviation Authority in the UK is looking to ‘get to it’ as well. Earlier this month it selected six projects to participate in trials designed to make drones an ‘everyday reality’ for things like deliveries, remote inspections, and policing.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Wireless Networking
Nokia fails to quash rumours surrounding the fate of its mobile businessNokia fails to quash rumours surrounding the fate of its mobile business
Aug 30, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
FCC to ‘reignite’ $9 billion US rural 5G fundFCC to ‘reignite’ $9 billion US rural 5G fund
Aug 30, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Swansea Bay City Deal drafts in VMO2 to build dark fibre networkSwansea Bay City Deal drafts in VMO2 to build dark fibre network
Aug 29, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
Huawei clocks 34% revenue hike for first half of yearHuawei clocks 34% revenue hike for first half of year
Aug 29, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE