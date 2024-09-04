Trial aims to bring holographic phone calls ‘closer to reality’

Telefónica, Ericsson and Matsuko have completed a Proof-of-Concept that allows holographic calls to be viewed on the dialler of a smartphone.

Andrew Wooden

September 4, 2024

The firms say the project involved one of the most complex demonstrations of IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) Data Channel technology to date, resulting in a proof of concept showing its potential to ‘revolutionize future 5G and 6G voice services with innovative applications, including holographic communication.’

The release describes IMS Data Channel as a standards-based technology that enhances existing IMS voice networks, leveraging the ‘inherent strengths’ of telephony networks (which it lists as quality-of-service, reliability, seamless mobility, and security) and introducing new capabilities for ‘interactive and immersive communication.’

The three companies successfully demonstrated holographic calls using IMS Data Channel compliant devices from the Samsung Galaxy S series, we’re told, and the caller’s ‘face and torso can be captured and transmitted as a real-time hologram to the receiver.’

A one-way hologram was transmitted with two-way audio between the devices. This was integrated into the native smartphone diallers, and Matsuko’s holographic service processed and reconstructed the hologram data in the cloud.

The PoC threw up a few issues with the application of holographic calling at the present state of telecoms technology and standards. however. Current 3GPP specifications lack standards for IMS Data Channel interfaces with third-party servers, claims the release, which ‘complicates broader implementation.’

Bandwidth and payload limitations for higher resolution holograms were also identified, which they conclude emphasises the need for improvements in data segmentation and reassembly. They also say achieving perfect synchronization between audio and holographic video remains a technical challenge.

Undaunted by these roadblocks, the companies say they are committed to enhancing the user experience and the quality of holographic services, and plan to focus on improving the user interface with features like RGB background integration, 3D controls, and better hologram manipulation.

They also want to improve the overall quality of the holograms and explore the implementation of a two-way call.

“We are thrilled with the progress made in demonstrating the capabilities of IMS Data Channel for innovative applications like holographic communication,” said Cayetano Carbajo Martin, Core & Transport Director, Chief Technology & Information Office at Telefonica. “This technology holds immense potential for transforming the way we connect and communicate, leveraging a widely spread IMS network already used by millions of customers.”

Jon Illana, Head of Solution Line Communication Services, UDM & Exposure, Ericsson added: “The breakthrough in this rich area of telecoms technology truly demonstrates how we may experience daily communication in the future. The work completed in this partnership is an essential element in driving the whole industry forward, and we’re looking forward to continued collaboration, success and invention as we fully explore and exploit the capabilities of the IMS data channel.”

Matus Kirchmayer, Co-founder and CTO at Matsuko added: “In this world of interconnected experiences, IMS Data Channel technology is propelling us toward a future where holographic calls seamlessly integrate into our everyday lives. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made, and I’m excited for what lies ahead!”

Unfortunately, there’s nothing in the way of imagery or video provided with the release which might have shown off the holographic call in action, so we’ll have to take their word for it.

It sounds impressive enough on paper, though whether people will en masse end up opting to conduct phone calls in the style of Princess Leia projected from R2D2’s snout, or like 3D TVs, they ultimately deem it to be a bit of a gimmick, time will tell. Regardless, it’s the sort of thing that will probably end up serving as suitably sci-fi sounding fodder for the 6G marketing machine once that starts chugging into gear.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
