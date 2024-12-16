Telia claims to be first to deliver nationwide 5G coverage in Norway

Telia says it is delivering nationwide 5G coverage in Norway before any other operator, with 1.6 million 5G mobile devices connected to its network. Many customers access the internet solely through 5G wireless broadband, we’re told.

By way of example of its progress on that front, the release points to the Arctic city of Tromsø, where, the combination of 5G and 4G has boosted average download speeds by 375%, and mobile data usage is up by a 900% since 2019.

“A national 5G network is only the start of the future. We have many exciting projects underway, and we look forward to sharing more details soon,” said Stein-Erik Vellan, Head of Telia Norway.

Pointing to some other recent deployments, Telia says it has delivered a private 5G network to Norway’s armed forces in which mobile traffic is separated from the rest of the national network.

Another private network deployment was set up for logistics giant Posten Bring, which has apparently improved efficiency at its Drøbak site by connecting warehouse equipment.

In the summer it also partnered with rescue services in Norway to test a battery-powered, satellite-connected 5G/4G base station that can be flown by drone, which is supposed to allow for quick restoration of mobile coverage after natural disasters or extreme weather.