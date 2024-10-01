Tech Minister opens 5G Immersive Lab in Newcastle

Chris Bryant MP, Minister of State at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (pictured above right) opened the lab in a virtual reality ribbon cutting ceremony, we’re told.

Based in Newcastle’s Eldon Square, the lab will help SMEs to ‘de-risk the adoption of 5G and immersive technologies’, claims the release. The ‘hands-on facility’ is supposed to provide businesses with a test-bed to develop real-world applications of 5G technology, and encourage SMEs to work alongside larger businesses to develop proofs of concept that can solve business challenges.

Tech-incubator Digital Catapult is encouraging businesses in the North East from industries such as retail, agriculture and manufacturing to get involved and tap expertise from its team.

“Immersive technology is reshaping industries across the UK with tools and processes that come from the creative industries being used in more industrial use cases, driving innovation and unlocking new economic opportunities,” said Jessica Driscoll, Director of Immersive Technology at Digital Catapult. “The 5G Immersive Lab will be a hub that will give businesses hands-on opportunities to experiment, collaborate, and accelerate the practical adoption of technologies to drive growth.”

During the opening ceremony, the Minister was shown a ‘futuristic’ Augmented Reality (AR) showcase, presented by Aircards, which allowed him to play about with ‘smart mirror’ technologies. He was also shown a virtual hazard-perception training exercise created by Luminous XR.

This visit comes shortly after he gave a speech at the Labour Party Conference, which emphasised the role of connectivity in ‘unlocking opportunities’ across the UK, and so dovetailed neatly with some political posturing on the government’s stated goals of economic growth.

“It’s not easy to blow my socks off, but that’s what this did,” said Bryant. “It is fantastic to see first-hand digital innovation happening in the heart of Newcastle, which is a testament to the region’s ambition to help home-grown businesses to flourish. Above all, it was great to see completely commercial products being developed by companies working alongside the local authorities to build the businesses of the future.

“This government is on a mission to generate sustained economic growth in every corner of the UK, and the Digital Catapult innovators I have met are helping us do so by leveraging regional talent to boost growth in the North East and beyond.”

In August, Digital Catapult launched a collaborative project designed to crack energy efficiency challenges in Open RAN operations. The SONIC Labs Technology Access Programme, as it’s called, involves gathering together five firms to work out how energy usage in Open RAN operations can be optimised and come up with some new solutions. Whatever they come up with will be demonstrated at a showcase event planned for early 2025 to government and industry.