T-Mobile US launches America's first 5G RedCap device

T-Mobile US has laid claim to North America's first commercially-available 5G RedCap device, in this case a USB dongle that provides a cheap, no-frills means of accessing its 5G standalone (SA) network.

The telecoms industry has a storied history of introducing new mobile technologies to the masses by way of the venerable USB dongle – the adherence to tradition is nothing if not heart-warming.

This one is produced by electronics maker TCL, and is called the Linkport IK511. Inside is Qualcomm's Snapdragon X35, a pared back 5G modem designed with efficiency in mind, incorporating as it does Release 17's power-saving features.

These modems are being pitched as a unifying platform for enabling IoT over 5G, providing a smooth migration path from LTE CAT4+. The Snapdragon X35 can also be used for mass-market fixed-wireless access (FWA) and customer premises equipment (CPE) – which presumably also encompasses USB dongles.

It supports a peak download speed of 220 Mbps and a peak upload speed of 100 Mbps. Modest, but sufficient to provide a single device with fast, reliable access to most run-of-the-mill online services – streaming, shopping, cloud storage, social media and so-on.

T-Mobile says it is perfect for consumers and enterprise users looking to upgrade their current device – such as a Wi-Fi-only PC or tablet – to 5G without wanting to replace said device in its entirety. Indeed, the dongle is currently available at the introductory price of $96 – a 50 percent discount, and considerably cheaper than even a refurbished, second-hand smartphone.

Of course, there is another affordable way of connecting a Wi-Fi-only device to 5G, and that is to simply tether it to a 5G smartphone. However, that's not always convenient – it can be detrimental to battery life and can eat into the user's data allowance – so there is still a niche for this dongle to fill.

Given it connects to T-Mobile's 5G standalone network, it also represents an affordable gateway to advanced features like slicing, for example, as well as T-Mobile's secure connectivity offerings, like its SIM-based Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

"5G RedCap will transform how consumers and businesses connect, catapulting old Wi-Fi-only devices onto the nation's leading 5G network," said John Saw, T-Mobile's chief technology officer. "Linkport – on T-Mobile's network – provides instant, flexible 5G access, whether for first responders, educators, or everyday users."

Indeed, RedCap is expected to bridge an important gap between narrowband cellular IoT tech and 5G, offering a decent amount of throughput and low latency, without being too power-hungry or expensive. Use cases like surveillance, smart wearables, and industrial sensing and control systems, are some of the more common examples.

According to research firm and sister company Omdia, RedCap connections are on course to reach 963.5 million by 2030 – a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 66 percent.

It didn't say how many of those are expected to be dongles.