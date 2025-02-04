Samsung drafted in to boost UScellular’s 5G networkSamsung drafted in to boost UScellular’s 5G network

UScellular has deployed a new network architecture using Samsung’s 5G mmWave and virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) solutions to upgrade its 5G network capabilities in the US Mid-Atlantic region.

Andrew Wooden

February 4, 2025

2 Min Read

UScellular plugged in Samsung's 5G Compact Macro – a 3GPP-based distributed architecture solution – to enable mmWave connectivity. This bit of tech consolidates the baseband, radio and antenna into a single, lightweight form factor, we’re told.

It allows the operator to access bandwidth in the 28GHz and 39GHz bands, which support ultra-high speeds and low latency, and means it could “rapidly enhance the 5G performance through multi-gigabit speeds” adds the release.

Samsung also hooked up its vRAN solution with Central Unit functionality to support UScellular’s virtualized network. This is supposed to provide the latter with additional bandwidth and “advanced intelligence capabilities” including energy saving features, and enable it to quickly scale capacity and efficiently deploy advanced services.

"We're excited to work with Samsung as we continue to enhance our next-generation network,” said Mike Dienhart, Vice President of Engineering and Network Operations, UScellular. “Tapping into the ultra-high bandwidth of the mmWave spectrum allows us to unleash new capabilities and deliver cutting-edge customer experiences. Samsung's proven expertise in innovative 5G and vRAN makes them an ideal partner.”

Wilf Norrlinger, Vice President, US Sales, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America added: "We're extremely pleased that UScellular selected Samsung’s industry-leading mmWave and vRAN solutions as key enablers for their 5G network enhancement in this area. This collaboration showcases how our innovations in areas such as vRAN and mmWave are unlocking new capabilities. It's exciting to collaborate with forward-thinking providers like UScellular and push the next-generation wireless to new frontiers."

In May last year, T-Mobile US agreed to a $4.4 billion cash and debt deal to acquire UScellular's mobile operations and certain spectrum assets, which included access to its portfolio of towers.

Later in November the operator announced it would sell AT&T a portion of its retained spectrum licenses for $1.018 billion, following a similar deal with Verizon – though as some of the licenses being sold are owned by a third party it is contingent upon the T-Mobile deal going through. At the time it was stated that they working towards closing in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approval. 

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Mobile Devices
Smartphones make a comeback but 2025 will be about balance
Smartphones make a comeback but 2025 will be about balance

Feb 4, 2025

Public Policy
China targets Google with its inevitable retaliation over new US tariffs
China targets Google with its inevitable retaliation over new US tariffs

Feb 4, 2025

Operator Ecosystem
Germany drags down Vodafone's quarterlies as UK merger looms
Germany drags down Vodafone's quarterlies as UK merger looms

Feb 4, 2025

5G & 6G
EE retains crown in 5G rankings
EE retains crown in 5G rankings

Feb 4, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023