UScellular plugged in Samsung's 5G Compact Macro – a 3GPP-based distributed architecture solution – to enable mmWave connectivity. This bit of tech consolidates the baseband, radio and antenna into a single, lightweight form factor, we’re told.

It allows the operator to access bandwidth in the 28GHz and 39GHz bands, which support ultra-high speeds and low latency, and means it could “rapidly enhance the 5G performance through multi-gigabit speeds” adds the release.

Samsung also hooked up its vRAN solution with Central Unit functionality to support UScellular’s virtualized network. This is supposed to provide the latter with additional bandwidth and “advanced intelligence capabilities” including energy saving features, and enable it to quickly scale capacity and efficiently deploy advanced services.

"We're excited to work with Samsung as we continue to enhance our next-generation network,” said Mike Dienhart, Vice President of Engineering and Network Operations, UScellular. “Tapping into the ultra-high bandwidth of the mmWave spectrum allows us to unleash new capabilities and deliver cutting-edge customer experiences. Samsung's proven expertise in innovative 5G and vRAN makes them an ideal partner.”

Wilf Norrlinger, Vice President, US Sales, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America added: "We're extremely pleased that UScellular selected Samsung’s industry-leading mmWave and vRAN solutions as key enablers for their 5G network enhancement in this area. This collaboration showcases how our innovations in areas such as vRAN and mmWave are unlocking new capabilities. It's exciting to collaborate with forward-thinking providers like UScellular and push the next-generation wireless to new frontiers."

In May last year, T-Mobile US agreed to a $4.4 billion cash and debt deal to acquire UScellular's mobile operations and certain spectrum assets, which included access to its portfolio of towers.

Later in November the operator announced it would sell AT&T a portion of its retained spectrum licenses for $1.018 billion, following a similar deal with Verizon – though as some of the licenses being sold are owned by a third party it is contingent upon the T-Mobile deal going through. At the time it was stated that they working towards closing in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approval.