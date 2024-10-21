Nokia teams up with VNPT for 5G push in Vietnam

The partnership to deploy 5G technology ‘marks a new milestone in the long-standing collaboration between the two companies, reinforcing their commitment to providing a strong digital infrastructure in Vietnam’, say the firms. As well as the deployment, Nokia is also manufacturing its 5G products locally in Vietnam, we’re told.

For the project Nokia will deploy equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, powered by ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, pitched as providing low latency, enhanced network capacity, and reduced power consumption. Nokia will also deploy its AI-based 5G MantaRay network management solution, which is supposed to improve VNPT’s network operation efficiency.

“Nokia is proud to be VNPT's strategic partner in introducing 5G which will deliver future-ready communications solutions that will help accelerate Vietnam's digital future,” said Tommi Uitto, Nokia's President of Mobile Networks. “Our local 5G production is further enhancing our strong bond with the country.”

Huynh Quang Liem, VNPT’s CEO added: “Collaborating with Nokia will enable VNPT to rapidly deploy a world-class 5G network and meet the growing demands of our customers in Vietnam, 5G will serve as the foundation that will drive Vietnam’s economic development and societal progress, thereby accelerating its journey towards becoming a digital economy.”

Last month, Nokia bagged a deal with Viettel for a similar deal to plug in 5G to Vietnam, involving the kit vendor providing massive MIMO radios and remote radio heads to cover 2,500 sites across 22 of the country's 58 provinces.