Nokia signs deal for 5G rollout in Argentina

The kit vendor will deploy equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, powered by ReefShark System-on-Chip tech, including base stations, baseband units and its latest generation of Massive MIMO radios. Nokia will also offer planning, deployment, integration and network optimisation services.

The release states that 5G promises to transform a number of industries in Argentina including manufacturing, and oil and gas. The agreement will mean Nokia is the sole supplier for the first phase of the 5G rollout in Argentina’s largest cities.

It also apparently means Claro will become the first customer in Latin America to deploy Nokia’s Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA+) across its entire footprint. We’re told operators have a challenge in finding additional space on towers and rooftops to add 5G antennas, but Nokia’s IPAA+ is supposed to alleviate this with a modular design that supports a range of frequencies from 700 MHz to 2.6 GHz, and the 3.5 GHz 5G band with a ‘compact antenna solution’.

“The investment in our 5G network with our partner, Nokia, confirms our technology leadership and commitment to innovation,” said Julio Carlos Porras, CEO at Claro Argentina. It will continue to digitize society by bringing high-speed connectivity, increased capacity, and seamless connectivity to densely populated areas supporting citizens and enterprises alike. This will enable unprecedented levels of innovation and efficiency across various sectors, empowering organizations to thrive in today's fast-paced digital landscape.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, added: “Claro Argentina has big plans for transforming Argentinian society through the deployment of 5G networks, and we are proud to support it as its strategic partner. Our industry-leading 5G portfolio will establish the foundation for digital transformation, opening exciting new opportunities for people and businesses to experience enhanced mobile connectivity.”

Earlier in the summer, Amazon's Project Kuiper struck a deal to provide low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services in Argentina as well as Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia. As part of the deal, Vrio will use Kuiper to provide nationwide high-speed Internet services to residential customers in these markets, which boast a combined population of some 383 million people. In the release Amazon cited World Bank estimates that this figure includes around 200 million people who do not currently have an Internet connection.