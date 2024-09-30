Nokia secures deal wins with Vodafone Idea

While Nokia was already a major 4G supplier for Vodafone Idea, this new three-year deal includes the modernization and expansion of that network. Furthermore it is replacing the incumbent vendor in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, which it says now makes it the largest supplier covering circles that generate more that 50% of Vodafone Idea's revenue. The details of the 5G aspect of this deal are very thin.

“Nokia is proud to be Vodafone Idea’s partner in the next stage of its network evolution,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia. “This is a continuation of our long-term partnership that has lasted for over three decades and highlights their trust in our technology portfolio. They will benefit from the very latest products and innovations from our industry-leading, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio that will bring premium quality capacity and connectivity to their customers.”

“We are committed to providing a best-in-class 4G and 5G experience to our customers and this new deal with Nokia, who has been our partner since the beginning, will help us to deliver that,” said Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea. “5G will bring seamless high-speed connectivity and increased capacity supporting citizens and enterprises alike. This will also enable unprecedented levels of innovation and efficiency across various sectors, empowering organizations to thrive in today's fast-paced digital landscape.”

Nokia spent the rest of the associated press release talking about how great specific items of kit involved in this deal are. Subscribing, as it does, to the spam school of media relations, Nokia sent another Vodafone Idea-related press release out, this time concerning its NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response security product, which Vodafone Idea is going to use in its core network. It also sent out a couple more releases today covering its work with Internet Exchange Providers.

"NetGuard EDR will deliver to Vodafone Idea the advanced threat detection and response capabilities they need to ensure proactive protection against ever-evolving and more sophisticated cyber threats,” said Arvind Khurana, India Market Leader, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia. “With seamless integration and real-time monitoring, NetGuard EDR will also strengthen the operator’s OT infrastructure to safeguard its mission-critical telecom networks and maintain service continuity."

“Vodafone Idea is fully committed to driving the next phase of network evolution, ensuring that our advanced solutions deliver both unmatched connectivity and security,” said Jagbir Singh, Vodafone Idea’s CTO. “As we embrace this journey with Nokia, we are focused on building networks that are resilient and capable of supporting the ever-growing demands, including heightened security risks, of digital transformation."