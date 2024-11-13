Nokia reinforces its API push with purchase of Rapid

Rapid’s API buffet includes a public marketplace (in which developers can list and monetise their own APIs), enterprise services, and an enterprise-grade API hub that allows companies to design, build, test, and share APIs across their organisation and with external partners.

Merging Rapid’s API technology with Nokia’s Network as Code platform will enable operators to ‘seamlessly integrate’ their networks, control API usage and exposure, enhance API lifecycle management, and collaborate with Rapid’s developer base on its public API marketplace, so goes the pitch.

This deal is part of Nokia’s plan to bolster its presence in the API space, which many tout as a potential new vein of revenue for operators to mine by opening up network functions and developing new services.

The kit vendor says it has designs on ‘leading the API ecosystem’ of operators, systems integrators, independent software vendors, and hyperscalers to use 5G and 4G network capabilities and monetise network assets.

“Operators need a bridge to connect to thousands of developers to drive enterprise and consumer value creation and monetize their networks,” said Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Noka. “Rapid’s technology and talented R&D team, together with Nokia, will allow us to bring a robust API infrastructure platform to accelerate network API-related product development and drive adoption across its broad global developer community.”

Marc Friend, CEO of Rapid, added: “We are pleased to join forces with Nokia. The combination of Rapid’s API technology and R&D expertise with Nokia’s scale and network and API domain expertise will enable us to expand the broader API ecosystem.”

It seems the deal has been all wrapped up, but financial details are not being disclosed.

Nokia launched its Network as Code platform in September 2023, and has since corralled 27 partners globally, including BT, DISH, Google Cloud, Infobip, Orange, Telefonica, and Telecom Argentina.

Recently it partnered with Bounteous x Accolite, a US-based consultancy and IT provider, in a deal that will initially focus on new healthcare applications. One proposed use case would enable patients and hospitals to track the location of ambulances in real time. It also signed a deal with Hrvatski Telekom recently that involves pilot projects using Nokia’s Network as Code platform on the Croation operator’s 5G network.

Kit-vendor rival Ericsson famously made its big bet on APIs with the $6.2 billion purchase of Vonage, announced in 2021. However the unit has since been dramatically written down twice since it went through.

While this must have stung the bean counters at Ericsson, there remains significant buzz around the potential for APIs from all corners of the industry. However when and what manor of Golden Goose is likely to waddle proudly onto the market as a result of all the platforms, partnerships, and purchases going around remains nebulous – as does who it will specifically be that ends up taking its valuable eggs to the bank.