Nokia launches research project into medical sensing tech

Nokia has launched a research initiative with Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI) and Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin to look into the use of wireless sensing technologies in medical applications.

December 18, 2024

The three firms will focus on how sub-terahertz frequencies could detect human vital signs from a distance, which they say opens the door “to a new generation of non-invasive medical monitoring and diagnostic solutions.”

In terms of who is bringing what to the table, Fraunhofer HHI specialises in sensor technologies, Charité is apparently Europe’s largest academic research hospital, and  Nokia Bell Labs is providing its radio-design and sensing tech for the project.

They are exploring how sensing networks based on sub-THz frequencies could make high-resolution spatial scans in hospital settings to keep track of patients’ vital signs.

Sub-THz frequencies (90 GHz to 300 GHz) are well-suited for wireless sensing applications, we’re told. The sort of applications the firms are researching would act similarly to radar apparently, but with much higher accuracy due to sub-THz’s tiny wavelengths and high bandwidth.

By way of example we are told the sensing network would be able to detect and distinguish the individual heartbeats and respiration rates of every patient in a hospital room, without the need for sensors like electrocardiogram electrodes or fingertip pulse oximeters.

Using beamforming technologies, the sensor network would theoretically follow individual patients around, meaning they would be continuously monitored when moving about the hospital.

The technology could also lead to new in-home healthcare applications, such as smart home systems could track patients’ vital signs, we’re told.

“It’s a good day when we can find new applications for our research beyond the communications industry,” said Peter Vetter, President of Bell Labs Core Research, Nokia. “Wireless sensing is a fundamental component of our long-term 6G vision, but if we can apply these same concepts to creating better healthcare solutions, then we’ve produced even more benefit for society.”

Professor Slawomir Stanczak, Head of the Wireless Communications and Networks Department at Fraunhofer HHI and Head of the Network information Theory Group at Technische Universität Berlin added: “Sub-THz technology has enormous potential to revolutionize medicine. With its high bandwidths for communication and sensing, it enables real-time monitoring of bodily functions and more precise tracking of treatment progress. This technology can fundamentally change the way we detect disease and treat patients.”

Wireless sensing has been touted by a few voices in the industry as a potential use case of 6G. In October, the EU stumped up €127 million for 16 projects working in 6G research and development. The winners of the fund spanned a range of 6G-related spheres, including networking, sensing, security, chipsets and, AI.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

