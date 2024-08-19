Under the agreement the vendor is to modernise TIM’s 5G network with new equipment from its Airscale portfolio and expand the operator’s 5G radio access network (RAN) across 15 Brazilian states from January 2025.

In addition to increasing 5G access to the wider population, Brazilian enterprises will further be able to digitise their operations with the usual named key features of 5G security and ultra-high-speed connectivity.

On the question of use cases, according to Omdia research across Brazil operators are taking similar strategies on 5G and as the consumer segment remains centred on pre-to postpaid migration, efforts are put on IoT solutions. This is an area that is growing fast with Brazilian operators investing in building vertical solutions for enterprises.

As to the equipment that the vendor will provide, these are to include baseband, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products. The radio baseband products are all powered by ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, Nokia’s energy-efficient technology, and provide superior coverage and capacity, according to the announcement.

For improved network monitoring and management, TIM will use Nokia’s MantaRay which is the Self-Organizing Networks (SON) solution and has a built in AI-functionalities. Other services provided by Nokia under this deal will include digital deployment, optimisation, and technical support services.

In adherence with the usual pleasantries of press releases, Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks from Nokia said "we are thrilled to partner with TIM to expand their 5G network in Brazil. This collaboration demonstrates our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology that empowers TIM to deliver the fastest and most reliable 5G connectivity to their customers. Our best-in-class, energy-efficient radio solutions will play a key role in achieving this goal."

Meanwhile, Marco Di Costanzo, CTO at TIM Brasil commented “this agreement is a significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with Nokia, highlighting our mutual dedication to technological innovation. As 5G continues revolutionizing connectivity, we are committed to extending these advancements to more Brazilians. This will benefit industries and consumers with new services, solidifying TIM's position as Brazil's leading 5G provider based on the number of sites.”

While TIM has already achieved and indeed surpassed its 5G coverage obligations in 2024, this deal will be securing its further coverage needs and musts for next year. But it seems the strong drive to expand 5G across the country could be driven by the strategies tied to its IoT business, an important growth strategy for the company and its TIM IoT Solutions unit, rather than simply tied to regulatory obligations.