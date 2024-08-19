Nokia and TIM sign deal to expand 5G coverage in Brazil

Finnish vendor Nokia and Brazilian operator TIM Brasil (TIM) have joined forces to expand 5G coverage in Brazil from 2025.

Armita Satari

August 19, 2024

2 Min Read

Under the agreement the vendor is to modernise TIM’s 5G network with new equipment from its Airscale portfolio and expand the operator’s 5G radio access network (RAN) across 15 Brazilian states from January 2025.

In addition to increasing 5G access to the wider population, Brazilian enterprises will further be able to digitise their operations with the usual named key features of 5G security and ultra-high-speed connectivity.

On the question of use cases, according to Omdia research across Brazil operators are taking similar strategies on 5G and as the consumer segment remains centred on pre-to postpaid migration, efforts are put on IoT solutions. This is an area that is growing fast with Brazilian operators investing in building vertical solutions for enterprises.

As to the equipment that the vendor will provide, these are to include baseband, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products. The radio baseband products are all powered by ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, Nokia’s energy-efficient technology, and provide superior coverage and capacity, according to the announcement.

For improved network monitoring and management, TIM will use Nokia’s MantaRay which is the Self-Organizing Networks (SON) solution and has a built in AI-functionalities. Other services provided by Nokia under this deal will include digital deployment, optimisation, and technical support services.

In adherence with the usual pleasantries of press releases, Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks from Nokia said "we are thrilled to partner with TIM to expand their 5G network in Brazil. This collaboration demonstrates our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology that empowers TIM to deliver the fastest and most reliable 5G connectivity to their customers. Our best-in-class, energy-efficient radio solutions will play a key role in achieving this goal."

Meanwhile, Marco Di Costanzo, CTO at TIM Brasil commented “this agreement is a significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with Nokia, highlighting our mutual dedication to technological innovation. As 5G continues revolutionizing connectivity, we are committed to extending these advancements to more Brazilians. This will benefit industries and consumers with new services, solidifying TIM's position as Brazil's leading 5G provider based on the number of sites.”

While TIM has already achieved and indeed surpassed its 5G coverage obligations in 2024, this deal will be securing its further coverage needs and musts for next year. But it seems the strong drive to expand 5G across the country could be driven by the strategies tied to its IoT business, an important growth strategy for the company and its TIM IoT Solutions unit, rather than simply tied to regulatory obligations.

About the Author

Armita Satari

Armita Satari

See more from Armita Satari
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Enterprise Telecoms
Ericsson sells off IconectivEricsson sells off Iconectiv
Aug 19, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Mobile Devices
Many people underestimate how many connected devices they useMany people underestimate how many connected devices they use
Aug 19, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Canterbury remains the UK's slowest city for broadbandCanterbury remains the UK's slowest city for broadband
Aug 19, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Mobile Devices
Epic Games launches its own app store on iOS and AndroidEpic Games launches its own app store on iOS and Android
Aug 16, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
13:00 EDT
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE