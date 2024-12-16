Nokia and EOLO deploy standalone mmWave network in Italy

Nokia will supply equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio including baseband kit, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products, all of which are powered by its ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

We’re told the deal supports EOLO’s ambitions to connect underserved communities, “helping to bridge the digital divide and the digital speed divide in Italy.”

Nokia will also be providing its Shikra mmWave radios as part of the deal. Shikra is designed for dense, urban environments such as shopping malls or sports stadiums, states the release, and supports things such as real-time multi-user ultra-high-definition video streaming or augmented reality.

The set up will deliver fixed wireless access (FWA) services to rural or underserved communities, where traditional wired infrastructure may be impractical or expensive to deploy. Included in the solution is a Nokia FastMile 5G mmWave outdoor receiver to connect homes to the mmWave network, which is supposed to allow operators to use mmWave spectrum to provide wireless broadband services in areas where fibre can be “challenging to deploy.”

“We are delighted to get to work with EOLO on this important new deal that will introduce innovative connectivity experiences across Italy and help to connect underserved communities,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia. “In particular, the introduction of 5G mmWave solutions from our industry-leading AirScale and FastMile portfolio’s will enable premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers.”

Guido Garrone, CEO at EOLO added: “This is clear evidence of our ambition to build a FWA network able to offer the best experience for our customers (retail, business and wholesale), reaching all the areas of our country not connected by FTTH technology. Together with Nokia and the other partners involved in the deal, we will be able to bring FWA connectivity up to 1 Gbps to the whole Italian market. By installing a new 5G infrastructure, we will see the further development of our FWA network that will continue to improve the experience for our customers as well as bridge digital divide and digital speed divide. I look forward to working closely and collaboratively with Nokia and our other partners on this project.”

In October, Nokia signed a deal with Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to upgrade its network in preparation for 5G-Advanced. The deal saw Nokia will supply CHT with baseband, massive MIMO radios, and remote radio head (RRH) products from its AirScale portfolio.