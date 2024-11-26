Nokia and du complete network slicing trial

Nokia has chalked off a network slicing trial with operator du, which it says is the UAE’s first live transport slicing deployment.

Andrew Wooden

November 26, 2024

2 Min Read

The deployment will allow du to “operate a variety of network services that cater to different needs while remaining within the existing network infrastructure,” we’re told vaguely in the release.

In somewhat more detail, the release states du will plug into Nokia’s slicing technology with the Network Service Platform (NSP) and deliver services such as ‘ultra-reliable low-latency’ communications for gaming and video streaming, and massive machine-type communications that can be used for IoT devices.

It is also supposed to lead to improved network utilisation and energy savings in the longer term by allocating resources for ‘optimal performance and quality’ within each slice, as well as better security and privacy, and improved quality of service. All of this will “contribute towards better monetization opportunities and an edge over the other market players,” we’re told.

“This partnership with du is an essential step in enabling our customers with technologies that will set them apart in the industry,” said Rima Manna, Vice President of Network Infrastructure Sales, Middle East and Country Director of UAE at Nokia. “Network slicing automates the creation, assurance, and optimization of transport slices to facilitate dynamic services with specific requirements in terms of bandwidth, latency and reliability. After investing considerable time in building such automated services, we are confident that this will significantly benefit not only du, but also all its end users.”

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du added: “Nokia’s network slicing technology, integrated with the Network Service Platform (NSP), aligns perfectly with our vision of being an AI enabler in line with the UAE National Strategy for AI 2031. This cutting-edge technology empowers du to optimize resource allocation in real-time, based on demand and traffic patterns. It plays a crucial role in our monetization strategies by enhancing network operations and elevating the customer experience. As a company committed to innovation, investing in network slicing is a natural and progressive step for us."

Network slicing is usually pitched as a way of improving the reliability and performance of connectivity where there is congestion or ‘mission critical’ operations are in play. For a deep dive into the technology behind it, what it is used for, and who is buying it, check our feature what is network slicing?

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
