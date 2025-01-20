The first robot to be used on the portable 5G private network is called Spot – a quadruped wireless robot made by Boston Dynamics. The robot is being tested to meet an agricultural technology (agritech) need for a National Robotarium customer, and during the test it will stream live video content, do 3D mapping, and infrared assessments out in the field.

The idea is the real-time data it collects will be used to improve agricultural productivity and sustainability, and the project has the aim of building the innovation centre’s digital capabilities for undertaking commercial projects.

Freshwave’s 5G private network has a pop-up mast is self-contained and powered by a generator. It uses n77 spectrum Freshwave secured from Ofcom, and the network was deployed in a matter of days apparently.

The network allows for real-time data collection and analysis which supports decision-making for precision agricultural tasks such as crop monitoring and equipment adjustments, we’re told. An MOU will see the two organisations collaborate in testing robotics on private 5G networks on an ongoing basis.

“I’m delighted with what we’ve achieved with Freshwave’s portable 5G private network so far,” said Steve Maclaren, COO at the National Robotarium (pictured above left). “Robots have the potential to transform the agricultural sector, similar to the way equipment such as tractors did so many years ago, but they need the right networks to power this data-driven approach.

“This portable 5G private network is going to allow us to unlock exciting new applications for our customers. One day we’ll see multiple robots in the field working together on different tasks, from weed removal to nutrient-analysis to pesticide application, creating a co-bot (human and robots working together) workforce to achieve results that simply aren’t possible without harnessing technology. It’s truly a gamechanger and the future of agritech.”

Tom Bennett, CTO at Freshwave (pictured above right), added: “We’re pleased to bring our 5G private network expertise to this project with the National Robotarium. The work the team is doing there is unbelievably cutting-edge and we’re excited to be involved in it.”

Portable 5G private networks are unlocking ‘exciting benefits’ in the agritech sector, we’re told, since the areas in question are often remote or rural where traditional broadband might be limited. Since they can be deployed and moved as needed, this makes them particularly useful for seasonal or shifting agricultural operations where fixed infrastructure is impractical, so goes the pitch.

In general the UK agritech industry is predicted to hit £15.6 billion by 2026, states the release. Late last year the UK’s Tech Minister opened the Digital Catapult 5G Immersive Lab in Newcastle, which amongst other things promised to ‘revolutionise’ how agriculture can use 5G. The ‘hands-on facility’ is supposed to provide businesses with a test-bed to develop real-world applications of 5G technology, and encourage SMEs to work alongside larger businesses to develop proofs of concept that can solve business challenges.

We’ve seen a few similar projects in the last couple of years as well – in 2023 VMO2 launched a trial with Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley which saw it hook up the entire 126-acre estate to wipe out historic blackspots and not-spots and allow the distribution of a network of sensors and monitors around the farm. This allowed for some remote monitoring of soil conditions, machinery, livestock, and land boundaries.

In the same year Ericsson built a 5G SA network for US researchers designed for data gathering connected robots, livestock monitoring and agricultural automation. The project saw connected robots (PhenoBots) collecting plant phenotyping data with stereoscopic cameras generating 800 megabits per second worth of sensor data per camera, livestock monitoring with high-resolution cameras, and agriculture automation.