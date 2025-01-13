Ethio Telecom notably absent from stock exchange launch

Ethiopia launched its long-awaited stock exchange on Friday with just one listed company, but it is not Ethio Telecom.

Mary Lennighan

January 13, 2025

3 Min Read

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX), his office announced, describing the move as a "major step toward modernizing the country's financial sector."

It's a launch that has been in the pipeline for some time. Indeed, Ethiopia lost its previous stock exchange just over 50 years ago, at the time of the 1974 revolution. Preparations to bring it back, as part of a broader bid to open up the country to international investment, have been in the works for years, but even as recently as late last year we didn't have a firm date for the start of the ESX.

The fact that the PM has now rung the bell, as he proudly proclaimed on X, is something of a big deal.

The first listed company on the ESX is Addis Ababa-based Wegagen Bank, which trumpeted its role as a pioneer of the new exchange and its ability to raise new capital as a result of its listing.

But there was nothing from Ethio Telecom, whose privatisation – by now an ongoing saga – has been widely linked with the launch of the ESX.

The telco launched its share sale in October, pledging offload a 10% stake in the company to investors using mobile money platform Telebirr.

Apparently, the operator had set itself a deadline of early January to sell the shares, but locally there were rumblings that it was unlike to hit such a tight target. And as Ethiopian media reports on Monday pointed out, including this one from The Reporter, those doubts appear to have been well founded. The media outlet states that the government has extended the sale period until 14 February, having failed to attract enough interest thus far.

The Reporter explains that "experts" have picked holes in Ethio Telecom's share sale prospectus, highlighting questionable and unreliable information, and figures taken from a re-evaluation of the operator's finances carried out by Deloitte over the past 12 months.

For example, the valuation of Ethio Telecom's property, plant and equipment assets rose to 130 billion birr as of June 2024 (just over US$1 billion), up from just 51 billion birr in its audited financial statements from the previous year, it noted.

Essentially, it seems investors are not feeling particularly comfortable about the information they are being given by Ethio Telecom, amongst other things, no doubt.

This is just the latest setback on the telco's road to part-privatisation. It has spent the past couple of years courting would-be international investors, only to have all those that initially showed interest ultimately back away. Orange appeared to be the most likely candidate to bid for a stake in Ethio Telecom, but e& and Veon were also linked with the company.

As a result, Ethio Telecom decided to push on with a stake sale first, then turn its attention back to the hunt for a foreign investor at a later date. This new delay will not have done much to make the company more attractive to big international telcos.

Presuming the 10% stake sale does eventually go ahead as planned, Ethio Telecom will at some point list on the new ESX. As will scores of other companies, if government confidence in the new exchange is not misplaced. But the incumbent telco has missed its chance to become the poster child for the ESX and for foreign investment in Ethiopia in general.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
VMO2 readies first 3G switch-off site as EE prepares 2G closure
VMO2 readies first 3G switch-off site as EE prepares 2G closure

Jan 13, 2025

AI
UK Government unveils AI battle plan
UK Government unveils AI battle plan

Jan 13, 2025

Mobile Devices
Global smartphone market returned to growth in 2024
Global smartphone market returned to growth in 2024

Jan 13, 2025

Digital Ecosystem
CES 2025 roundup – computing, smart home, and weirdo gadgetry highlights
CES 2025 roundup – computing, smart home, and weirdo gadgetry highlights

Jan 10, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023