Ericsson tempts cloud-native holdouts with shrunken packet core

Called the Compact Packet Core, it's a smaller, single-server rack version of Ericsson's cloud-native infrastructure (CNIS), bringing together its cloud-native packet core controller (PCC) with its packet core gateway (PCG) into a smaller form factor.

It is designed to further simplify the transition to cloud native by coming with predefined parameter settings and streamlined migration procedures. The result is a solution that Ericsson claims requires 80% fewer parameters to adjust during deployment. Ericsson also reckons it offers a 30% reduction in energy use and hardware footprint due to its inbuilt support for the latest CPU generations.

Being cloud native, it also supports all the features that telcos look for in cloud-based infrastructure, including automation, in-service software upgrades (ISSU), and container-as-a-service rolling upgrades (CaaS RU). It also works with 4G, 5G non-standalone (NSA), and 5G standalone (SA) networks.

"With this solution we are providing a new approach for upgrading to cloud native and introducing 5G Core, built on our deep experience with the world's most advanced networks. It significantly simplifies modernisation while unlocking the full potential of our world-class cloud native software," said Monica Zethzon, head of solution area core networks, Ericsson. "We are proud to introduce the Ericsson Compact Packet Core for CSPs looking to accelerate their cloud native journey and manage capacity growth."

Ericsson insists the industry's migration to cloud-based networking is well underway, noting that as of October, it has more than 120 commercial 5G Core or cloud-native contracts, and more than 55 live dual-mode 5G Core solution customers – which includes evolved packet core (EPC), 5G NSA and 5G SA customers.

Indeed, as has been previously noted, IDC predicts that the market for telco cloud infrastructure software – comprised of virtual network functions (VNFs), cloud-native network functions (CNFs), and network functions virtualisation infrastructure (NFVI) – will be worth $27.3 billion by 2027, compared to $12.9 billion in 2022.

This steady migration hasn't stopped the likes of Ericsson from trying to help telcos address any lingering doubts they may have.

In May, Ericsson added a new strand to its partnership with Dell, teaming up with the American IT giant to offer a range of consultancy and integration services to those telcos that are keen to adopt cloud-native architecture, but are wary when it comes to the complexity and cost of such an undertaking.

They cited a Dell-commissioned study which found that 96% of the CSPs they quizzed said time and budget constraints – plus concerns about reliability and security – were holding back their network transformations.

It seems like Ericsson is taking a similar approach with its new compact packet core, positioning it as a quick and painless route to cloud-native networking.

"It is no secret that CSPs face common and testing challenges when upgrading their cloud deployment models to introduce or expand the benefits of a cloud-native operating model or lead towards the deployment of 5G Core," said Glen Hunt, principal analyst at GlobalData. "Ericsson's Compact Packet Core removes the barrier to deployment that comes with lengthy interoperability and integration testing by virtue of being a pre-integrated solution, and its in-built configurations and reduced footprint demands mean a less costly, complex and time-consuming migration is possible."