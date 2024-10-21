Ericsson signs MoU to rollout 5G in Nigeria

Kit vendor Ericsson and the Nigerian Government have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ‘develop the potential’ of 5G in Nigeria.

Andrew Wooden

October 21, 2024

1 Min Read

The purpose of the MoU is to establish ‘a framework of cooperation’ between the government and Ericsson Nigeria on 5G technology development and deployment.

It was signed by Nigeria’s Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Minister Dr Bosun Tijani, Head of Ericsson Nigeria Peter Olusoji Ogundele, and Head of Ericsson Middle East and Africa Patrick Johansson (pictured in order above), as part of a Nigerian government delegation visit to Ericsson’s Global headquarters in Sweden.

The agreement also has objectives involving technology sector knowledge exchange and capacity building, the establishment of innovation hubs and tech incubators in Nigeria, and enhancing digital literacy and skills development.

Ericsson ‘s Middle East and Africa Head, Patrick Johansson said: “It was an honour to show the Vice President, and his delegation colleagues, Ericsson’s leadership in 5G and technology capabilities at first-hand. We look forward to working in close partnership with the Nigerian government to develop the innovation potential of 5G for Nigerian businesses, citizens and for national digital competitiveness.”

Starlink also recently announced its activities in bolstering connectivity in the region – according to a release last month its constellation is now providing satellite backhaul to over 100 of Africa Mobile Networks’ rural base stations in Nigeria. AMN also expects to double the number of base stations plugged into Starlink’s constellation in the country by the end of the year, we’re told.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has plans for a new tax bill directed at telecoms companies, which would manifest as a 5% tax should it be passed, according to Business Insider Africa.

