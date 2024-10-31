Ericsson launches volley of 5G Advanced software

Having built out 5G networks, operators are ‘ready to further harness the benefits of this technology,’ says Ericsson, and reckons it has just the thing up its sleeve to help them do so.

The seven new 5G Advanced software products are designed to ‘empower’ operators with high-performing programmable networks, which will ‘elevate performance, enhance user experience, and drive revenue growth and operational efficiency, opening up new possibilities for the industry.’

‘Real-time AI-powered automation’ enables operators to scale network automation, and is supposed to improve network performance and efficiency using AI and real-time coordination with RAN features.

‘Outdoor Positioning’ – allows operators and enterprises to introduce location-based services with or without GPS support on 5G Standalone architecture, while ‘Mission Critical Services’ enables them to ‘support new sectors requiring high resilience under heavy load and have specific needs for service continuity in public safety, defence, first responders, and railways.’

‘RAN Differentiated Connectivity’ ensures SLA compliance for multiple services simultaneously, and ‘Energy Efficiency and Management’ optimises energy performance and is supposed to lower operational expenses.

Meanwhile ‘Premium Network Performance’ is supposed to enable more coverage and capacity in heavy traffic scenarios, and ‘Device Battery Performance’ enhances the battery performance of any 5G device with ‘intelligent network features’ that save battery power, we’re told.

“Our customers have invested significantly in building 5G networks across the globe, and now around 50 percent of the world's mobile 5G traffic outside China is carried over Ericsson-powered networks,” says Mårten Lerner, Head of Product Area Networks at Ericsson. “With our 5G Advanced software, we are empowering service providers to move more rapidly towards high-performing programmable networks and achieve their business objectives. By leveraging these new software products, we are not only raising the bar on connectivity but also paving the way for innovative applications and services that will transform industries and improve lives around the world.”

Rémy Pascal, Senior Research Manager Mobile Infrastructure, Omdia is quoted in the release saying: “Communications service providers are keen to monetize their 5G investments. However, new revenues will stem from new services which, in turn, require more advanced network capabilities. Ericsson’s 5G Advanced software products such as Outdoor Positioning and Mission Critical services provide these revenue-generating capabilities. Additionally, the software offers solutions that enhance user experience and reduce costs through Premium Network Performance and Real-time AI-powered automation. Given their focus on optimizing resources, service providers must prioritize network features that support their business objectives.”

The new software will be commercially available between Q3 2024 and Q1 2025 on a subscription basis, and is compatible with Open RAN, Cloud RAN and purpose-built RAN, says Ericsson.