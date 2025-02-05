The DNB network will be bolstered by Ericsson’s AI intent-based operations, which “enable innovative consumer and enterprise applications that were not possible with standard 5G,” states the release.

Ericsson 5G Advanced solutions, such as RedCap, extend battery life and reduce complexity for devices like wearables and industry sensors, we’re told, and for businesses this is supposed to be useful for IoT deployments, improved operational efficiencies, and a “more affordable way to innovate.”

Also included in the offering is intent-based solutions like Automated Energy Saver, which is part of Ericsson's Energy Efficiency and Management subscription.

At the end of December 2024, Malaysia recorded 18.2 million 5G service subscriptions, representing a 53.4% adoption rate, we’re told, and the adoption of 5G Advanced is pitched in the release as playing a crucial role in achieving economic growth and “fostering a more connected society.” The launch event showcased potential use cases, such as remote surgery (that old chestnut) and immersive education.

“Our 5G network is globally recognized for its performance and reliability,” said DNB's CEO, Datuk Azman Ismail. “With 5G Advanced, DNB aims to help accelerate the digitalization journey of enterprises working with our access seekers in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, oil and gas, agriculture, and tourism with advanced tools to innovate and deliver superior products and services.”

David Hagerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, added: ”5G Advanced capability has been switched on for the DNB network. Ericsson will continue to jointly develop 5G Advanced capabilities strategically with DNB to make the network even more intelligent, efficient and secure. DNB is already a global leader in 5G and the launch of the 5G Advanced capability will enable it to strengthen it’s position.”

Meanwhile Ericsson has also landed a deal with Ooredoo Qatar to deploy new RAN and Microwave backhaul solutions. Under the deal, Ericsson will supply new RAN products, including Massive MIMO radios and microwave kit, such as MINI-LINK with carrier aggregation. It also covers a multiband microwave solution, which enables high-capacity backhaul of up to 25 Gbps by combining E-band (70/80 GHz) with traditional frequency bands, “extending 5G coverage to remote areas where fibre is unavailable.”

Also included is nationwide deployment of a new 5G layer at 2.3 GHz spectrum, annual addition of new sites to expand indoor and outdoor coverage and capacity, modernisation of power systems, 3G spectrum refarming, and the deployment of NR 700 for enhanced coverage and mmWave expansions for hotspot locations.

All this will provide interference reduction, outdoor positioning capabilities, and AI-driven RAN solutions, states the release.

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar said: “Our partnership with Ericsson marks another significant step in our enduring commitment to delivering the latest and most efficient network solutions for our customers in Qatar. With Ericsson’s support, we are confident in furthering Qatar’s leadership in 5G connectivity, delivering world-class experiences to our customers, and opening up new possibilities in enterprise services.”

Ericsson clocked a 2% year-on-year organic sales growth in the last quarter of 2024, in what it described as a strong end to 2024. This was largely driven by US operator network spend, and at the time head of Ericsson’s networks division Fredrik Jejdling told Telecoms.com that he’s provisionally counting on 2% global RAN market growth in 2025.