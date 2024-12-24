Ericsson and Beyon clock 30% network energy reduction

The partnership was signed early this year with the goal of reducing Beyon’s environmental footprint by looking at energy consumption and carbon emissions on live networks operated by Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, using Ericsson kit.

This was done via the deployment of the Radio 6646, a triple-band, tri-sector radio that can do the job of nine radios, we’re told.

Software such as Cell Sleep Mode and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered MIMO Sleep Mode were also implemented on pilot sites, leading to a 22% average reduction in energy consumption where the features where activated, the release also states.

Another 18% percent energy reduction was apparently achieved through the deployment of the single-antenna footprint Interleaved AIR 3218, compared to AIR 3227, to provide “5G Massive MIMO while addressing space constraints on rooftops and towers.”

“Our partnership with Ericsson demonstrates the substantial progress that can be made through focused sustainability initiatives,” said Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Beyon Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer. “The outcomes reflect our commitment to energy efficiency and our goal to reduce our environmental footprint through innovative technologies and circular economy practices. Ultimately these efforts fall in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision to achieve its sustainable development goals of 2030.”

Nicolas Blixell, Vice President and Head of Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa added: “The results of our collaboration with Beyon highlight the role of technologies in achieving sustainability goals. By leveraging our expertise and technologies, we have been able to deliver measurable energy savings and support Beyon in their journey towards Net Zero.”

Earlier this year, Three and Ericsson claimed to have improved energy efficiency by up to 70% at selected sites through AI, data analytics and a ‘Micro Sleep’ feature. The deployment of ‘next-generation AI-powered hardware and software solutions’ from Ericsson is part of a network modernisation initiative Three had been engaged in over the previous 18 months, we were told at the time.