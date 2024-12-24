Ericsson and Beyon clock 30% network energy reduction

Ericsson and Beyon have renewed their MoU and claim it has thus far resulted in a 30% energy reduction on Batelco’s network, which the latter owns, in Bahrain.

Andrew Wooden

December 24, 2024

2 Min Read

The partnership was signed early this year with the goal of reducing Beyon’s environmental footprint by looking at energy consumption and carbon emissions on live networks operated by Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, using Ericsson kit.

This was done via the deployment of the Radio 6646, a triple-band, tri-sector radio that can do the job of nine radios, we’re told.

Software such as Cell Sleep Mode and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered MIMO Sleep Mode were also implemented on pilot sites, leading to a 22% average reduction in energy consumption where the features where activated, the release also states.

Another 18% percent energy reduction was apparently achieved through the deployment of the single-antenna footprint Interleaved AIR 3218, compared to AIR 3227, to provide “5G Massive MIMO while addressing space constraints on rooftops and towers.”

“Our partnership with Ericsson demonstrates the substantial progress that can be made through focused sustainability initiatives,” said Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Beyon Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer. “The outcomes reflect our commitment to energy efficiency and our goal to reduce our environmental footprint through innovative technologies and circular economy practices. Ultimately these efforts fall in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision to achieve its sustainable development goals of 2030.”

Nicolas Blixell, Vice President and Head of Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa added: “The results of our collaboration with Beyon highlight the role of technologies in achieving sustainability goals. By leveraging our expertise and technologies, we have been able to deliver measurable energy savings and support Beyon in their journey towards Net Zero.”

Earlier this year, Three and Ericsson claimed to have improved energy efficiency by up to 70% at selected sites through AI, data analytics and a ‘Micro Sleep’ feature. The deployment of ‘next-generation AI-powered hardware and software solutions’ from Ericsson is part of a network modernisation initiative Three had been engaged in over the previous 18 months, we were told at the time.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Service Provider
What will 2025 hold for telecoms?
What will 2025 hold for telecoms?

Dec 24, 2024

Telecom tower silhouette in sun set
Towers
Vertical Bridge closes US$3.3 billion tower transaction deal with Verizon
Vertical Bridge closes US$3.3 billion tower transaction deal with Verizon

Dec 24, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Equinix to buy BT’s datacentre business in Ireland
Equinix to buy BT’s datacentre business in Ireland

Dec 23, 2024

5G & 6G
Ookla report points to ‘network challenges’ ahead of New Year’s Eve
Ookla report points to ‘network challenges’ ahead of New Year’s Eve

Dec 23, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023