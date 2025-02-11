EOLO signs up another vendor to power Italian FWA pushEOLO signs up another vendor to power Italian FWA push

Mavenir will provide newcomer Italian broadband provider EOLO with a cloud-native 5G SA Core solution for its FWA services targeted at hard-to-connect areas across Italy, following kit deals with ZTE and Nokia.

Andrew Wooden

February 11, 2025

2 Min Read
SOURCE: EOLO

In December last year Nokia announced that it would supply the EOLO with some equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio including baseband kit, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products.

Then last week it was announced the operator had signed a multi-year collaboration agreement with ZTE which will see the latter provide the former with 5G mmWave radio access kit, including RAN basebands, RAN radio and fixed wireless access CPE terminals.

The operator has now added another vendor to the pot with Mavenir. Today’s release claims this will be Europe’s first 5G Standalone mmWave FWA Network – though that was also a brag featured in the previous Nokia release – and is designed to pipe in ultrafast broadband internet access to areas of Italy that haven’t had fibre rollouts.

The Mavenir kit will work alongside the User Plane Function (UPF) from 6Wind, “marking an industry-first for interoperability and subsequent commercial deployment between Session Management Functions (SMF) and User Plane Functions (UPF) from two different vendors,” so says the release.

The Mavenir 5G SA Core will deliver both IP and Ethernet data units (IPDU and EPDU), which it says has never previously been achieved in a live environment.

“This is one of the most exciting and innovative 5G FWA deployments in the world – it is pushing boundaries and using the very best 3GPP-based technologies available to deliver rural connectivity against all odds,” said Stefano Cantarelli, Executive Vice President at Mavenir. “EOLO has selected best-in-class partners for this project and Mavenir is proud to be a part of that team, bringing our 5G leadership and commitment to flexibility and agility.”

Guido Garrone, CEO at EOLO S.p.A., added: “Mavenir is an excellent team player. Their 5G Core is future-proofed, and the interoperability of their solution has enabled EOLO to choose the best partners for each element of this challenging and innovative new network. The infrastructures that we are building together will complement fibre coverage, playing a pivotal role in strengthening networks and driving the country's future growth.”

5G SA in general seems to plodding along a bit in Europe – earlier this month Connect Europe put out a report claiming 5G SA covered just 40% of the European population by end-2024 compared with 91% in North America. Industry stakeholders lamenting this will be hoping for more progress on the rollout, and this will no doubt feature as a key talking point at the upcoming MWC show.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Fibre
Telefonica and Vodafone Spain launch Fiberpass JV
Telefonica and Vodafone Spain launch Fiberpass JV

Feb 11, 2025

AI
Europe not late to the AI race, von der Leyen insists
Europe not late to the AI race, von der Leyen insists

Feb 11, 2025

AI
Iliad to spend €3 billion on AI, while Macron commits France to €109 billion
Iliad to spend €3 billion on AI, while Macron commits France to €109 billion

Feb 11, 2025

Digital Ecosystem
DT to provide age check component of EU wallet that could be the thin end of the privacy wedge
DT to provide age check component of EU wallet that could be the thin end of the privacy wedge

Feb 11, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023