EE switches on Wembley Stadium 5G standalone networkEE switches on Wembley Stadium 5G standalone network

UK mobile operator EE has completed upgrades at Wembley Stadium, which it claims is the UK’s first sports venue to have a bespoke and permanent 5G standalone network.

Andrew Wooden

February 10, 2025

2 Min Read

The enhanced in-stadium connectivity will go live for the first time at the England Women’s UEFA Nations League match against Spain later this month EE recently re-signed a multi-year partnership with Wembley, and it says this deployment of 5G standalone ensures “it remains one of the best-connected stadia in the world.”

The increased capacity and performance will offer visitors more reliable mobile internet, faster loading speeds, and improved video calls even in busy areas and during major events we’re told. The network also has the potential to plug into Wembley Stadium’s wider event operations, including retail point-of-sale, television broadcasting, and “future fan experiences” – whatever they might be.

EE notes that its current roster of locations where 5G standalone is available includes Ashton-Under-Lyne, Barrow-in-Furness, Barry, Bath, Belfast, Birkenhead, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Bury, Cardiff, Coventry, Dudley, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newport, Nottingham, Sheffield, St Helens, Stockport, Swansea, Weston Super Mare, Wigan, and Wolverhampton.

“The Lionesses have made history with their ground-breaking performances on the pitch, and now we’ve made history off it with the launch of the first 5G standalone network at Wembley Stadium,” said Marc Allera, CEO at EE.

Paolo Pescatore, Analyst at PP Foresight said: “Mobile connectivity is now an essential part of the fan experience at major events as more people want to capture, share and livestream the biggest moments. 5G standalone is the most advanced mobile network technology and best placed to meet the demands of 90,000 people in a sold-out stadium who all want to use their smartphones at the same time. It’s fantastic to see Wembley Stadium and EE leading the charge and with so many huge sport, music and other events coming up in 2025, this could be a real game changer.”

In September last year BT/EE hosted an event at its London HQ to announce the launch of its standalone 5G network, which also showcased a new generation of routers using wifi 7 technology which. Also announced were a new set of tariffs at more of a premium for access to the standalone tech.  

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Enterprise Telecoms
Mexico latest to jump on the semiconductor bandwagon
Mexico latest to jump on the semiconductor bandwagon

Feb 10, 2025

Satellite
T-Mobile customers can now use Starlink, as can AT&T and Verizon users
T-Mobile customers can now use Starlink, as can AT&T and Verizon users

Feb 10, 2025

Operator Ecosystem
TIM buoyant as buyers line up
TIM buoyant as buyers line up

Feb 10, 2025

Digital Ecosystem
UK reportedly orders Apple to hand over access to encrypted user data
UK reportedly orders Apple to hand over access to encrypted user data

Feb 10, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023