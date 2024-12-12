Digi's Belgium launch is pretty basic for now

Digi Communications has made good on its promise to add Belgium to its growing European footprint, announcing the launch of commercial services on Wednesday.

Mary Lennighan

December 12, 2024

3 Min Read

At this stage, we're talking a pretty basic service offer from the new telco. It has a single, low-cost mobile plan and fibre broadband, but the latter is only available in a specific area of Brussels. It's a small start, but there is the promise of more to come from the Romania-based operator group that is making its presence felt in a number of key European markets.

"Belgium, we are live!" declared Jeroen Degadt, general manager of Digi Belgium, in a LinkedIn post.

"Our mission is to make telecommunications accessible to all Belgians," he added, in a more formal, French language release. "Today, we are announcing the first step in our commitment to provide exceptional quality services at an affordable price."

It's too early to comment on quality, but the company's stance on pricing certainly stacks up. It offers a single, €5-per-month SIM-only plan that comes with unlimited calls and messaging and 15 GB of data. That's enough data for almost 75% of Belgians, Digi says. Additional data is available though, priced at 60 cents per GB.

Prices for its Digi Fiber offer start at €10 per month, although that's not applicable to most people at the moment; the service is only available in the Brussels neighbourhood of Cureghem. However, Digi noted that it is rolling out fibre elsewhere in the Belgian capital before expanding to other municipalities. And there are plans afoot to add a TV service into the mix too.

For now though, all eyes are really on that new mobile offer that makes Digi Belgium's fourth MNO.

Well, sort of. Digi is working on the deployment of its own 4G and 5G network, having formed a joint venture company with local player Citymesh, which picked up spectrum in mid-2022A year later the pair brokered a mobile wholesale deal with Proximus and, according to Belga News Agency, Digi has launched services on the incumbent's 4G network, not yet on its own infrastructure.

Nonetheless, Digi and Citymesh's commercial launch does mean the arrival of a new facilities-based player in Belgium – albeit with highly limited facilities thus far – and that will have an impact on the rest of the market.

Indeed, Proximus's shares plummeted on Digi's launch announcement, falling as low as €5 on Wednesday, having opened 58 cents higher than that and traded at closer to €7 less than a month earlier. Reuters pointed out that the telco's share price was at its lowest ever, which gives some insight into the level of competition the market expects Digi to bring.

"We design, test and build everything ourselves, optimising our costs so that the savings are directly transferred to our customers," Degadt said. "Our experienced technicians have successfully deployed mobile and fibre networks in Romania, Spain, Italy and Portugal, providing more than 26 million quality telecom services across Europe."

Digi has teamed up with Vodafone in its home market, where it is already an established operator, with the pair looking to broker a deal for OTE's Telekom Romania Mobile. It bolstered its Portuguese potential with an agreement to buy Nowo in August and last month launched commercial services in the market. It is an MVNO of fairly long standing in Italy, and has had a presence in Spain for some time, where it is now working hard to establish itself as the fourth national player, aided in no small part by the Orange/MasMovil merger.

The Belgian launch signs off on Digi's recent international expansion plans, or at least on those it had publicly announced. But it would be unwise to bet against it looking for opportunities elsewhere going forward.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
Verizon gives away network slicing to consumers
Verizon gives away network slicing to consumers

Dec 12, 2024

Fibre
UK's flourishing fibre market is good news for household bills
UK's flourishing fibre market is good news for household bills

Dec 12, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Virgin Media O2 opens new flagship store in Westfield
Virgin Media O2 opens new flagship store in Westfield

Dec 12, 2024

Spectrum
FCC decides unlicensed very low power devices can coexist with mobile in the 6 GHz band
FCC decides unlicensed very low power devices can coexist with mobile in the 6 GHz band

Dec 12, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023