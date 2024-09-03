Airtel, Nokia and MediaTek claim ‘new benchmark’ in 5G performance

Indian operator Bharti Airtel, chip firm MediaTek and kit vendor Nokia have announced the completion of trials that combine TDD and FDD mid-band spectrum on a time basis.

Andrew Wooden

September 3, 2024

2 Min Read

The trial was aimed at maximising the uplink performance and was conducted at Airtel’s tech lab. It achieved uplink speeds of 300 Mbps, ‘setting a new benchmark in 5G network performance.’

In order to enhance the upload speed, the trio of firms aggregated frequency bands of 3.5 Ghz (n78) and 2.1 Ghz (n1), which they say significantly improves the uplink performance for demanding use cases by ‘dynamically switching’ the uplink transmission across two carriers in TDD (time division duplex) and FDD (frequency division duplex) spectrum more efficiently.

‘Tx switching’ promises faster connectivity and improved network efficiency for high-demand use cases such as video conferencing, live streaming and large file uploads, claims the release. Airtel used equipment from Nokia’s 5G AirScale radio portfolio and MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G mobile platform for the trial.

“At Airtel, continuous innovation remains the bedrock of all our product and service offerings,” said Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer, Bharti Airtel. “This trial not only stands testament to our philosophy of enhancing our state-of-the-art network infrastructure and delivering an unmatched 5G user experience but will also greatly enhance our network's uplink performance, resulting in faster data speeds and improved connectivity.”

Tarun Chhabra, Country Manager and Head of Mobile Networks Business at Nokia, India added: “We are proud to partner with our long-term partner Airtel on this ground-breaking project. Uplink Tx switching will pave the way for superior 5G networks, enabling seamless data transfer in mobile devices and driving demand for data-intensive applications like XR. We congratulate Bharti Airtel for achieving this milestone and pushing the boundaries of connectivity to new realms.”

Earlier this year Bharti also drafted in Nokia to conduct a of the latter’s 5G non-standalone (NSA) Cloud RAN solution. It took place on Airtel's commercial network, and successful data calls were conducted using 3.5-GHz spectrum for 5G and 2100-MHz for 4G, and throughput topped out at 1.2 Gbps.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Fixed Networks
VMO2 reportedly seeking investors for wholesale network projectVMO2 reportedly seeking investors for wholesale network project
Sep 3, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
Brazilian comms regulator tries to force operators to block X, Starlink refusesBrazilian comms regulator tries to force operators to block X, Starlink refuses
Sep 3, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Nokia signs deal with AT&T to drive fibre expansionNokia signs deal with AT&T to drive fibre expansion
Sep 3, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Open RAN
High-density Open RAN trial deployed at Liverpool music festivalHigh-density Open RAN trial deployed at Liverpool music festival
Sep 2, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE