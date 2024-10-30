27% of UK smartphone users suffer network outages at least once a month

Network outages were cited as the biggest frustration for 16% of UK respondents of the report from Ookla, which was conducted by Omdia and surveyed over 1,000 UK smartphone users.

Slow-loading web pages and interrupted video streams were listed as affecting 38% and 19% of users respectively, and 26% of respondents said that they are likely or very likely to switch operators within the next year.

54% cited cost savings as their primary motivation for jumping ship, while 20% said they wanted better bundled content, 32% faster network speeds, and 27% better reception.

In terms of what operators can do to better placate all these frustrated customers, the report claimed 89% of respondents said receiving notifications and status updates about network issues is important or very important to them.

Overall having a faster network and receiving better coverage were more important than promotional offers to the respondents, we’re told.

“As network outages and cost concerns mount, UK smartphone users are more inclined to consider switching providers,” said Luke Kehoe, industry analyst for Europe at Ookla. “Mobile operators in the UK need to differentiate themselves by addressing these pain points—specifically network quality and outage management—to better serve their customers and reduce churn.”

“Ongoing frustrations with slow-loading webpages and interrupted video streaming highlights the importance of addressing bread-and-butter quality of experience (QoE) issues, even on faster 5G networks. Operators that can demonstrate the superior coverage and performance credentials of their networks, including ensuring there is proactive communication when outages arise, have a clear strategic opportunity to win the hearts of frustrated consumers.”

It’s not just mobile outages frustrating the UK’s internet usage – a survey from Uswitch claimed 17 million people faced disruption to their broadband services last year. Broadband provider outages were cited as the top reason for the disconnections, followed by 42% for power cuts, 18% for planned maintenance to external cables, and 17% for router issues.